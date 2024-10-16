The members of the Richmond hardcore band Candy like to explore the weird, extreme boundaries of their genre, messing around with industrial and electronic influences without ever dialing back the all-out ferocity of their tracks. Onstage, Candy are a wild spectacle. On record, they can take some real left turns, but their instincts hit more often than not. You can hear it all coming together on Flipping, the absolutely monstrous new EP that the band released today.

Earlier this year, Candy released their intense and experimental album It’s Inside You. That’s a great record, but Candy may have bested it with the guttural, shit-ripping new six-song EP Flipping. The band already shared the early track “Football,” but the entire EP is a must-hear for anyone with the slightest interest in extreme music.

On these six tracks, Candy revisit the punishing aesthetic of their early EPs — an association strengthened by the pointed cover art and the fact that it’s coming out on Triple B Records, the band’s previous home. The tracks on the EP are all dank and abrasive, but they draw on a huge sonic palette — DJ scratches, programmed beats, ghostly rap samples. It never comes off as self-conscious genre-blurring. Instead, it’s this one band accessing all the tools at their disposal to make something as nasty as possible. You would be well-advised to stream it below.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/flipping">Flipping by Candy</a>

The Flipping EP is out now on Triple B.