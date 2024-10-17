HEALTH – “Free To Die” (Feat. Filter)

New Music October 17, 2024 10:26 AM By Danielle Chelosky

HEALTH – “Free To Die” (Feat. Filter)

New Music October 17, 2024 10:26 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, HEALTH unleashed their latest album Rat Wars. Today, the LA industrial noise-rock band is back with an expanded version of that record, which features a brand-new collaboration with Filter titled “Free To Die.”

Along with “Free To Die,” Rat Wars Ultra Edition has the previously released “Ashamed” with Lauren Mayberry, “The Drain” with Bad Omens and Swarm, and cover of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away).” Check out “Free To Die” below.

Rat Wars Ultra Edition is out now on Loma Vista.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Dead At 31

2 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Christopher Owens I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair

3 days ago 0

Tyler, The Creator – “St. Chroma”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest