Last year, HEALTH unleashed their latest album Rat Wars. Today, the LA industrial noise-rock band is back with an expanded version of that record, which features a brand-new collaboration with Filter titled “Free To Die.”

Along with “Free To Die,” Rat Wars Ultra Edition has the previously released “Ashamed” with Lauren Mayberry, “The Drain” with Bad Omens and Swarm, and cover of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away).” Check out “Free To Die” below.

Rat Wars Ultra Edition is out now on Loma Vista.