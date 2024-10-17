Girl And Girl – “The Cow”

New Music October 17, 2024 9:19 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Australian indie rockers Girl And Girl signed to Sub Pop. Earlier this year, they released their debut LP Call A Doctor. Now, Girl And Girl are following up that album with a deeply silly, near-novelty single called “The Cow.” It’s a fast-bashed, slightly twangy rant with lyrics about how frontman Kai James’ friends all call him “the cow.” That’s a bad nickname! He should get them to give him a different nickname!

On the song’s Bandcamp description, Kai James says that “the cow” isn’t really his nickname: “All my friends call me ‘The Cow!’ Not really, but sometimes I think they should, because sometimes I let my cow brain speak louder than my cow heart, and of all of your cow parts, you should listen most to your cow heart.” Sure! Sample lyrics: “C is for copulation! O is for ordinary! W is for wow! Cow is for coward!” In the song’s video, Kai James goofs around and attempts to learn some line-dancing moves while on a Zoom call with Austin photographer Jenna Million. Check it out below.

“The Cow” is out now on Sub Pop.

