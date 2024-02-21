Last year, the Australian band Girl And Girl signed to Sub Pop and shared the single “All I See,” which was eventually tacked on to a deluxe edition of their 2022 EP Divorce. Today, they’re announcing their debut full-length album Call A Doctor, which will be out in May, and they’re sharing its jittery, jangly lead single “Hello.”

“‘Hello’ is the story of a young man who requires daily consults with health professionals in order to rationalise his self-destructive thoughts and routines,” the band’s leader Kai James shared in a statement. “It’s about romanticizing your own misery. Letting those deep, dark, dirty thoughts take over. Understanding that even if you could pull yourself out, you wouldn’t because the constant stress and worry are all too familiar and comfortable.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “INTRO”

02 “Call A Doctor”

03 “Hello”

04 “Maple Jean And The Anthropocene”

05 “Oh Boy!”

06 “Suffocate”

07 “Mother”

08 “You’ll Be Alright”

09 “Comfortable Friends”

10 “Our Love (Ours Only)”

11 “OUTRO”

Call A Doctor is out 5/24 via Sub Pop & Virgin Music Australia