Morgan Wallen’s New Gulf Shoes Music Festival Sand In My Boots Replacing Hangout For 2025

Since 2010, the beach in Gulf Shores, AL has played host to the Hangout Music Festival, a pan-genre gathering that most recently paired Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, and Chappell Roan with a bunch of rappers and EDM artists. (I went way back in 2013 and was happy to see Tom Petty and Stevie Wonder.) It looks like Hangout might be over, though, at least for the time being. The festival’s promoters are teaming with AEG and Morgan Wallen on a new festival concept in 2025.

Sand In My Boots, named for Wallen’s best song (imo), will take place on the beach in Gulf Shores from May 16-18, 2025. We don’t know who’ll be playing the fest besides, presumably, Wallen himself, but according to a press release he has handpicked “every artist, activity, and experience.” It’s unclear if this will be a strictly country situation or if Wallen, who has memorably melded the genre with rap and pop elements, will be curating a whole range of styles. You can watch him announce the new event below.