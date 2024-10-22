2nd Grade Share Three More Songs From New Album Scheduled Explosions

The new 2nd Grade album Scheduled Explosions arrives this Friday. Power-pop expert Peter Gill has been previewing the LP in threes; in September, he unleashed the first batch of singles, and the second came two weeks ago. Now, he’s releasing one final trio of earworms: “Triple Bypass In B-Flat,” “Instant Nostalgia,” and “Sophomores In The Wild.”

“‘Triple Bypass In B-Flat’ is meant to be some kinda antidote to apathy, specifically my apathy,” Gill said of the focus track. “Like Nick Cave, I wrote it with the help of Wikipedia to make sure I have my facts straight regarding June bug behavior.”

Hear all the new tunes below.

Scheduled Explosions is out 10/25 on Double Double Whammy.