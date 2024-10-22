2nd Grade Share Three More Songs From New Album Scheduled Explosions

2nd Grade Share Three More Songs From New Album Scheduled Explosions

The new 2nd Grade album Scheduled Explosions arrives this Friday. Power-pop expert Peter Gill has been previewing the LP in threes; in September, he unleashed the first batch of singles, and the second came two weeks ago. Now, he’s releasing one final trio of earworms: “Triple Bypass In B-Flat,” “Instant Nostalgia,” and “Sophomores In The Wild.”

“‘Triple Bypass In B-Flat’ is meant to be some kinda antidote to apathy, specifically my apathy,” Gill said of the focus track. “Like Nick Cave, I wrote it with the help of Wikipedia to make sure I have my facts straight regarding June bug behavior.”

Hear all the new tunes below.

Scheduled Explosions is out 10/25 on Double Double Whammy.

