Fashion Club – “Ghost” (Feat. Jay Som)

Last month, we named Pascal Stevenson’s avant-pop project Fashion Club a Band To Watch, coinciding with the imminent release of their sophomore album A Love You Cannot Shake. Stevenson recruited a few notable names to collaborate on the record — including Julie Byrne and Perfume Genius — and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte does backing vocals on today’s new single “Ghost.”

The glitchy “Ghost” ruminates on the concept of “lost time,” and the pointlessness of mourning it. Over choppy synths, Stevenson coos: “What if it’s all in my mind?/ Intertwined in the work that I’ve maligned/ I leave the ghost behind/ Knowing that I turned out fine.” She explains further in a press release:

This song is me talking to my younger and older selves in those moments and being like, “It doesn’t matter. There’s no wasted time.” Nothing positive is going to come from viewing it like that, and everything has turned out fine and will be fine. It’s kind of an anxiety song as well about how I build things up in my mind to the point where I’m like, “I can’t do it.” Then I do it, and I’m like, “Okay, well that was easy.”

Listen to “Ghost” below.

A Love You Cannot Shake is out 10/25 on Felte.