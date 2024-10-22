There’s a certain combination of spangly guitar chords and shuffling breakbeats that will always take me directly out of time’s unrelenting forward flow. When I hear something that tunes into that frequency, I suddenly revert to teenage state — that moment when post-Beck tinkerers like the Rentals and the Folk Implosion and Bran Van 3000 walked the earth. If there’s a wispy, breathy vocal, that only enhances the effect. That’s the feeling I’m getting from “Video Music,” the latest track from urika’s bedroom.

In a few weeks, the LA-based musician urika’s bedroom will release the new LP Big Smile, Black Mire. We’ve posted the early tracks “XTC” and “Circle Games,” and now urika’s bedroom has also shared the self-directed video for the prettily dazed new track “Video Music.” Check it out below.

Big Smile, Black Mire is out 11/1 on True Panther Records.