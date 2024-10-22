One can only hope that the Norwegian indie-pop band Onsloow will eventually get famous enough that I can search their name without Google assuming that what I’m really looking for is “Onslow” — which, as far as I can tell, is also not a real word. (There’s apparently an Onslow County in North Carolina; maybe that’s the issue.) Onsloow deserve to be big enough that Google knows their name, and they’ve just dropped a new track to reinforce that point.

In a few days, Onsloow will release their new album Full Speed Anywhere Else. We’ve posted the early singles “Taxi” and “Brakes,” and both of them are awesome. Now, the band has also shared the glimmering new track “Body Parts.” It reminds me of Alvvays, a band whose name you can now search without confusing Google. See? It can be done! On the subject of “Body Parts,” drummer Morten Samdal has this to say:

We tried to capture the experience of slowly piecing yourself back together, both physically and emotionally, and rediscovering who you are after life has torn parts of you away. It’s a song about healing! In many ways, Full Speed Anywhere Else is a breakup album, rediscovering phases through different lenses and perspectives. Not exclusively, though; we also address more existential themes, dwell on the costs of friendship, etc. But a bunch of the tracks are about love, and “Body Parts” is one of them!

Check it out below.

Full Speed Anywhere Else is out 10/25 on Tiny Engines.