Nation Of Language Is The Surprise Headliner For Brooklyn’s First Solar-Powered Concert

Last week, Stereogum announced we’ve partnered with DERTF and SOLARPUNKS for a one-of-a-kind event in Brooklyn’s Navy Yard. The basic idea: This Saturday, we’re putting on a concert powered entirely by the sun and batteries.

As a homegrown NYC event, we wanted the concert to showcase New York artists who have made their mark on the city in recent years. We already announced Psymon Spine and Grace Ives, and today we can tell you that the show’s surprise headliner is none other than Nation Of Language — a Stereogum Band To Watch from back in 2019 who, as you might’ve noticed, have gotten pretty damn big. Along with their New Year’s Eve show at Warsaw, this is one of NOL’s only NYC appearances this year as they wrap up the touring cycle behind 2023’s excellent Strange Disciple.

There’s still one more bonus surprise to announce tomorrow — another New York band Stereogum has loved for a long time. (We can’t announce them because they also have another NYC show this weekend, hint hint.) Until then, grab your tickets here, and come dance the night away at NewLab tomorrow.