British club-music mutant Shygirl was a Stereogum Artist To Watch in 2020, and she’s having a big year right now. Back in February, Shygirl released her collab-heavy EP Club Shy. Right now, she’s the opening act on Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat Tour, and she just appeared the “365” remix from Charli’s Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. Now, Shygirl is getting ready to drop another Club Shy EP, and she’s got a new single today.

On hew new song “Immaculate,” Shygirl joins forces with Bay Area pop-rap hitmaker Saweetie. The unlikely pair has already performed the track together, as Shygirl brought out Saweetie as a surprise guest at the Sweat Tour stop in San Francisco. Shygirl and Saweetie recorded “Immaculate” with grime producer Blue May and Ashnikko collaborator Oscar Scheller. It’s a horny club-rap track with a line about how you should call Shygirl’s pussy “Dracula,” and it’s a lot of fun. Listen below.