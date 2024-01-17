Our 2020 Artist To Watch Shygirl is not shy about releasing music. The UK singer/rapper shared Nymph in 2022, followed by the extensive deluxe version last year, which featured a remix with Björk. Today, she’s announcing the new EP Club Shy and sharing “tell me” featuring Boys Noize.

Club Shy has previously released songs “thicc” with Cosha and “f@k€” with Kingdom. The rest of the EP contains collaborations with Empress Of, Lolo Zoua, and SG Lewis. Hear “tell me” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “4eva” (Feat. Empress Of & Kingdom)

02 “f@k€” (Feat. Kingdom)

03 “thicc” (Feat. Cosha)

04 “mute” (Feat. Lolo Zouai)

05 “tell me” (Feat. Boys Noize)

06 “mr useless” (Feat. SG Lewis)

Club Shy is out 2/9 on Because Music.