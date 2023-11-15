Shygirl – “thicc”

Shygirl – “thicc”

New Music November 14, 2023 9:38 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Our 2020 Artist To Watch Shygirl is having a big year. The English musician opened for Beyoncé in London, recruited Björk for a remix, and was shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year. Today, she’s back with the song “thicc.”

“[This was] originally a song we’d made around the same time as some of the album tracks but I decided to hold this one back,” she said about “thicc.” “I’ve enjoyed teasing this one at festivals and shows while still in demo mode for over a year already with the idea of somehow infusing the energy of the crowd into this final version of the song – ‘thicc’ is fun and carefree and definitely a tease – all the classic traits of club shy infused into one track.”

Listen to “thicc” below.

