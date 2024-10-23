Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” will likely go down as one of my favorite songs of 2024. I wasn’t actively paying attention to a lot of new music in 2000, but if I were to rank my favorite pop songs from that year, the Corrs’ “Breathless” would probably be high up there. Beabadoobee — who does a good job of blending contemporary sounds with Y2K-era references in her own music — did a medley of both those songs during her recent visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Beabadoobee’s rendition of “Taste”/”Breathless” is built around a bluegrassy arrangement. The “Taste” portion begins in a different key than its original, which makes sense once she swaps out the bridge of that song for the “Breathless” chorus. (Similarly, Blossoms and Rick Astley mashed up Charli XCX’s “360” with Stardust’s “Music Sounds Better With You” during their own Live Lounge appearance earlier this month.) Watch Beabadoobee’s performance below.