Conor Oberst Shares Message To Fans Following Bright Eyes Tour Cancellation

After a disconcerting onstage appearance from Conor Oberst in Cleveland, Bright Eyes canceled the rest of their 2024 shows, including a headlining set at Best Friends Forever that I was very much looking forward to. Upon announcing that Oberst was dealing with “vocal problems,” the band elaborated that he had “developed a condition that is exacerbated by excessive singing, requiring both treatment and recuperation.”

Now Oberst has spoken out for the first time since those cancellations. In a video message posted to Bright Eyes’ Instagram account, he thanks fans for their outpouring of support, says he’s feeling much better now, and assures people that the band will be back on the road in 2025. Here’s what he had to say:

Everyone who’s reached out, it’s very appreciated, and I’m feeling much better. We’re planning on resuming tour next year, like end of January? And yeah, if all goes well as planned, then hopefully we’ll see lots of you somewhere around the world in 2025. Sounds crazy even to say that number. But yeah, I really, really appreciate everything, and I love you guys. See you soon.

He then blew a kiss to the camera. Watch the video below.