Bright Eyes Cancel Rest Of 2024 Shows, Blood Brothers Will Fill In At Best Friends Forever

Last week, Bright Eyes canceled three shows including Riot Fest just before the release of their new album Five Dice, All Threes. On Friday, the indie rock veterans canceled the remainder of their 2024 tour dates due to Conor Oberst’s vocal problems.

“We regret to announce that we will have to cancel our shows for the rest of the year including in Los Angeles, Oakland, Las Vegas and Europe,” the statement on their Instagram reads. “We love our fans and are incredibly disappointed that we won’t be able to play these shows. All tickets for headline shows will be refunded at point of purchase and we will keep everyone posted on plans for rescheduling.”

“Over the past week, Conor has undergone multiple tests to determine the cause of his recent vocal problems,” it continues. “It’s come to light that he has developed a condition that is exacerbated by excessive singing, requiring both treatment and recuperation. We are confident that with a successful regimen, and continued medical attention, we will be able to return to the road next year.”

Bright Eyes will no longer be playing the Las Vegas Best Friends Forever festival, and their slot will be filled by the Blood Brothers, serving as their first show in a decade. Their reunion tour kicks off in November.

