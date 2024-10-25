Wet – “Signs”

New Music October 25, 2024 11:24 AM By Chris DeVille

Kelly Zutrau has been giving us a bunch of new Wet songs recently, including “Double,” “Rosy,” and today’s new offering “Signs.” You will not be surprised to learn those songs are part of a new album, Two Lives, which is set for release in the spring. We don’t have further details on the new LP yet, but we can watch director Andrew Theodore Balasia’s video for “Signs,” which takes the perspective of a housefly soaring across the city, doing some people-watching. As for the music, Zutrau’s voice continues to sound like a reflective pool, and the arrangement is plaintive pop infused with uptempo electronic undercurrents. Watch below.

Two Lives will be out in spring 2025 via 30SF.

