Amber Mark is showing off her genre-hopping chops once again. Late last month, the singer shared a disco-driven song, “Won’t Cry” (one of our favorite songs of that week) and prior to that we heard the soul-pop “Comin’ Around Again” and the R&B-leaning “Space & Time.” Today, Mark has released “Sink In,” a trippy tune that starts out in the traditional jazz realm before darting into offbeat electro-dance territory.

“It’s loose, sweaty, and a little dance-floor,” Mark says of “Sink In.” “Mainly made at home by myself and with a few of my friends. The rest is coming, but this is a little thank you to anyone who’s waiting for being so patient.” “Sink In” and “Won’t Cry” are due to appear on Mark’s forthcoming EP, which does not have a release date yet but you can still pre-save it.

Listen to “Sink In” below.