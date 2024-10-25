LCD Soundsystem Release “X-Ray Eyes” On Their Website, Primavera Sound Takes Back “New Album” Announcement

Earlier this week, a new LCD Soundsystem song found its way into the world. Anu played the as-yet-unreleased track “X-Ray Eyes” on her NTS Radio show Soup To Nuts, and the track quickly made its way around the internet. “X-Ray Eyes” remains unreleased, but we can now hear a studio-quality version of the track without Anu talking over it. The band posted a non-embeddable version of the track on their website; you can hear it right here. Enjoy it, since you may not get to hear more new LCD Soundsystem songs anytime soon.

Shortly after “X-Ray Eyes” made its radio debut, LCD Soundsystem were announced as part of the lineup for next year’s Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona. In its announcement of that lineup, the Primavera organizers wrote that “the influential band led by James Murphy will come back to the festival (and with a new album!).” This was news, since it meant that LCD Soundsystem were planning their first new LP since the 2017 reunion record American Dream. But now, the Primavera people are walking that claim back.

In a follow-up email, Primavera organizers apologized for their “mistake” about the LCD announcement and offered this clarification: “James Murphy’s band will not present a new album at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025 but will return to the festival welcomed as a major headliner act after their new song ‘X-Ray Eyes’ and of course with their impressive and influential collection of anthems.” It’s still possible that LCD Soundsystem are making a new album, but perhaps you should not invest too much of your emotional wellbeing into anticipating such a record.