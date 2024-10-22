LCD Soundsystem, one of the greatest bands to come out of New York in the ’00s, continue to function primarily as a live act. This fall, they’ll play residencies in Los Angeles and New York. But LCD Soundsystem don’t release new music very often. Two years ago, they dropped a track called “New Body Rhumba” on the soundtrack to Noah Baumbach’s White Noise movie. That one was the band’s first song in seven years. So it’s a big deal when a new LCD Soundsystem track pops up out of nowhere. One just did.

Today, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the DJ known as Anu played LCD Soundsystem’s as-yet-unreleased track “X-Ray Eyes” on her NTS Radio show Soup To Nuts today. It’s a blinky, squiggly track with a hard groove and a deadpan James Murphy vocal, and it sounds like vintage LCD. Anu played about five minutes of the song — with one talking-on-the-track interruption, presumably to make sure that nobody bootlegs the song without attribution — but it seems like it could keep going for significantly longer than that. Anu says that the song will be “out soon,” so hopefully we’ll be able to stream it in time for the Halloween opening of the band’s LA residency.

In the meantime, you can hear “X-Ray Eyes” by heading over here and jumping straight to the 19:59 mark.