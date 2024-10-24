LCD Soundsystem Readying First New Album In Eight Years

The great New York band LCD Soundsystem famously broke up in 2011 and then got back together four years later. In 2017, LCD Soundsystem released American Dream, their fourth album. Good record! American Dream became the first LCD Soundsystem LP to reach #1, a longtime goal for bandleader James Murphy. Since 2017, LCD Soundsystem have remained active as a live band, but they have released very little new music. Now, it looks like that’s about to change. Album number five is on the way.

Earlier this week, a new LCD Soundsystem track called “X-Ray Eyes” played on NTS Radio. This was the first new music from the band since they contributed the song “New Body Rhumba” to the Noah Baumbach film White Noise two years ago, and “New Body Rhumba” was the first new music from the band since American Dream.

This morning, the Primavera Sound Festival unveiled its 2025 lineup, which features LCD Soundsystem alongside big-deal pop stars Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter. (It’s also got the Dare, who are not to be discussed on the LCD Soundsystem subreddit. It’s funny to think about those two acts playing the same fest.) In the press release announcing that lineup, Primavera’s organizers say that LCD Soundsystem will have a new album when they return to the fest. Here’s the exact phrasing:

If this is a celebration, then let’s embrace LCD Soundsystem’s All My Friends as the official anthem of Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025. Almost twenty years after giving the world this dance-rock ode to friendship, the influential band led by James Murphy will come back to the festival (and with a new album!) to make it clear that, although they are an inherent part of our best memories, their time is always now.

That’s not exactly the same thing as a proper announcement, but we’ll take it! LCD Soundsystem’s Los Angeles residency begins next week, so be on the lookout for new songs.