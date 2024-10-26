Lana Del Rey Shares Update On New Album Lasso

Lana Del Rey has been teasing a country album called Lasso all year. Her latest album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd came out last year, the singer released a Quavo collaboration titled “Tough” in July. On Thursday (Oct. 24), Del Rey gave an update on the record at the Instyle Imagemaker Awards in LA.

“I think all the songs have been Americana and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like,” she told People and Entertainment Weekly. “’Cause I don’t usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there’s a literal energetic pause that almost feels like physical, then I have to wait and I don’t know why.”

“I’ll have to see if it’s because of something someone’s done or because it’s going to take a turn,” she added. “We’ll see. But the songs I have, I love, so I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half cooked, even if it’s super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be.”

In August, she said two more singles were coming this year.