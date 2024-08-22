Lana Del Rey Says New Album Lasso Won’t Be A “Heavy Departure,” Two More Singles Coming This Year

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

News August 22, 2024 4:56 PM By Abby Jones

Lana Del Rey Says New Album Lasso Won’t Be A “Heavy Departure,” Two More Singles Coming This Year

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

News August 22, 2024 4:56 PM By Abby Jones

Last month, Lana Del Rey shared “Tough,” a twangy trap-pop song with Quavo. The former Migo is credited as the lead artist on that song, so it’s unclear if it’ll appear on Lasso, the country album Lana’s been teasing for a while now. But she did offer a few vague more details on the record in a new interview with Vogue, surrounding her recent headlining set at the Rock en Seine music festival in Paris this week.

“All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like Honeymoon which has a jazz flair, so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure,” Del Rey said. “If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are.”

The singer went on to add that she has “two more” singles lined up for release “by the end of the year.” I feel like the key word “more” there sort of implies that “Tough” is an album single after all. But it’s Lana Del Rey, so who really knows until the album is out? Some other possible tracklist contenders are her cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” her cover of Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man,” and an unreleased song she’s performed with Nikki Lane and Sierra Ferrell called “Prettiest Girl In Country Music.” We have a strong feeling Jack Antonoff will have a heavy role in making the album, too. In the meantime, revisit “Tough” below.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chappell Roan Rebukes Her Fans’ Invasive Behavior: “That’s Not Normal, That’s Weird”

3 days ago 0

Sexyy Red’s Lip Gloss Line Includes Shades Such As “Coochie Juice,” “Blue Ballz,” And “Gonorrhea”

4 days ago 0

Phil Collins Reportedly Working On First New Music In Over 20 Years

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest