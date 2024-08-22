Lana Del Rey Says New Album Lasso Won’t Be A “Heavy Departure,” Two More Singles Coming This Year

Last month, Lana Del Rey shared “Tough,” a twangy trap-pop song with Quavo. The former Migo is credited as the lead artist on that song, so it’s unclear if it’ll appear on Lasso, the country album Lana’s been teasing for a while now. But she did offer a few vague more details on the record in a new interview with Vogue, surrounding her recent headlining set at the Rock en Seine music festival in Paris this week.

“All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like Honeymoon which has a jazz flair, so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure,” Del Rey said. “If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are.”

The singer went on to add that she has “two more” singles lined up for release “by the end of the year.” I feel like the key word “more” there sort of implies that “Tough” is an album single after all. But it’s Lana Del Rey, so who really knows until the album is out? Some other possible tracklist contenders are her cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” her cover of Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man,” and an unreleased song she’s performed with Nikki Lane and Sierra Ferrell called “Prettiest Girl In Country Music.” We have a strong feeling Jack Antonoff will have a heavy role in making the album, too. In the meantime, revisit “Tough” below.