On Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club track “Breaking Up Slowly,” Nikki Lane sang, “I don’t wanna live with a life of regret/ I don’t wanna end up like Tammy Wynette.” Lana perhaps does not share that stance.

Tuesday night LDR performed at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas. In the middle of her set, she covered “Stand By Your Man,” Wynette’s 1968 pop crossover smash, one of the more popular and controversial country songs of all time. Cowritten by Wynette and Billy Sherrill, the tune’s message — that women should stick with cheating husbands or boyfriends despite their indiscretions — is proof that polarizing culture-war touchstones existed long before our current era. Many viewed “Stand By Your Man” as an affront to the women’s liberation movement, though Wynette claimed she was just trying to write a “pretty love song.” It’s exactly the kind of thorny old-school Americana that Lana has always loved to lean into.

Below, watch footage of the “Stand By Your Man” cover.

https://www.tiktok.com/@gaangstabooy/video/7265148213068385542

I say this every time Wynette or George Jones come up, but those seeking a deep dive on their tumultuous lives should listen to season two of the Cocaine & Rhinestones podcast. Wednesday would agree.