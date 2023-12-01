Lana Del Rey – “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (John Denver Cover)

Lana Del Rey – “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (John Denver Cover)

New Music December 1, 2023 12:07 AM By James Rettig

Lana Del Rey has released a cover of the John Denver classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Del Rey previously referenced Denver on “The Grants,” the opening track of this year’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, shouting out and paraphrasing a line from his 1972 track “Rocky Mountain High.” Her version of “Take Me Home…” was produced by frequent collaborator Zach Dawes.

The cover was reportedly intended for an album of “American standards and classics” that she planned to released in Christmas 2020, but it never materialized. That was supposed to contain her take on George Gershwin’s “Summertime” as well.

Listen below.

