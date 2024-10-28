This morning, there’s a very good chance that Tyler, The Creator’s new album Chromakopia is taking up a lot of your new-music attention-space. We can relate, and we’ll have more on that later today. But it’s good to take little breathers in between spins of a big-deal new album like that one, and the noisy and chaotic Nashville hardcore band Thirdface’s profoundly nasty new song “Sour” makes for a very severe little breather.

On Friday, Thirdface will release their sophomore album Ministerial Cafeteria. Thus far, they’ve shared their tracks “Trap Revealed,” “Meander,” and “Midian.” While we wait for the LP to drop, Thirdface are breaking us off with one last song, and that last song is “Sour.” This one doesn’t have anything to do with Olivia Rodrigo. Instead, it emerges out of noise-rock murk, turning into a strident and explosive stomp before dissipating into crud-roar shapelessness again. Good shit! Listen below.

Ministerial Cafeteria is out 11/1 on Exploding In Sound Records.