Wishy – “Planet Popstar”
Few albums this year are as memorable and vehement as Wishy’s debut full-length Triple Seven. Lucky for us, the indie rock crew — who we named our Band To Watch last year — is back with an electrifying outtake titled “Planet Popstar.”
“This song is about the feeling of longing for someone or something which, by all accounts, seems entirely out of reach,” Kevin Krauter explains. “They say distance makes the heart grow fonder. We recorded this song during the Triple Seven sessions at the end of last year, but the song ultimately didn’t make it onto the album.”
Like Triple Seven, “Planet Popstar” explodes with animated riffs and colorful, fuzzed-out catharsis. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
10/31 – Breda, NL @ Mezz
11/01 – Paris, FR @ L’Alimentation Générale
11/02 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
11/05 – London, UK @ Windmill
11/06 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)
11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Rum Shack
11/08 – Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival
11/09 – Bristol, UK @ Formations Festival
11/09 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival
11/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
11/19 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade In Store
11/20 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/22 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory
11/25 – Nashville, TN @ drkmttr
11/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
12/05 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
12/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Xray Arcade
12/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
12/11 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
12/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
12/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
12/17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)
12/18 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar