Few albums this year are as memorable and vehement as Wishy’s debut full-length Triple Seven. Lucky for us, the indie rock crew — who we named our Band To Watch last year — is back with an electrifying outtake titled “Planet Popstar.”

“This song is about the feeling of longing for someone or something which, by all accounts, seems entirely out of reach,” Kevin Krauter explains. “They say distance makes the heart grow fonder. We recorded this song during the Triple Seven sessions at the end of last year, but the song ultimately didn’t make it onto the album.”

Like Triple Seven, “Planet Popstar” explodes with animated riffs and colorful, fuzzed-out catharsis. Listen below.

