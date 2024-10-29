Mogwai – “Lion Rumpus”
Last month, Mogwai returned with the song “God Gets You Back.” It turns out that comes from the Scottish post-rock band’s new album, The Bad Fire, which they’re announcing today. The second single “Lion Rumpus” is out now.
The Bad Fire was produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, John Grant) at Chem19 studios in Scotland. “After the high of putting out As The Love Continues, the following years were personally hard for us,” the band says. “We’ve dealt with a lot of loss and in Barry’s case a serious family illness with one his daughters. Getting back together to write and record this record felt like a refuge and with John Congleton we feel that we’ve made something special. We often hear from people that our music has helped them get through hard times in their lives and for once I think it applies to us as well.”
“Lion Rumpus” is accompanied by a music video directed by Antony Crook, who also directed the group’s documentary If The Stars Had A Sound. Watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “God Gets You Back”
02 “Hi Chaos”
03 “What Kind Of Mix Is This?”
04 “Fanzine Made Of Flesh”
05 “Pale Vegan Hip Pain”
06 “If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some Of The Others”
07 “18 Volcanoes”
08 “Hammer Room”
09 “Lion Rumpus”
10 “Fact Boy”
TOUR DATES:
02/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
02/06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Große Freiheit 36
02/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
02/08 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
02/09 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
02/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast
02/12 – Leipzig, Germany @ Taubchenthal
02/14 – Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij
02/15 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort
02/17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
02/18 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
02/19 – Paris, France @ Casino De Paris
02/20 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
02/22 – Leeds, England @ O2 Academy
02/23 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall
03/08 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Voice Space
03/11 – Osaka, Japan @ Gorilla Hall
03/12 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp Shinjuku
03/14 – Tapai, Taiwan @ Zepp New Taipei
04/07 – Washington, D.C., USA @ 9:30 Club
04/08 – Philadelphia, PA, USA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
04/10 – Brooklyn, NY, USA @ Brooklyn Steel
04/11 – Boston, MA, USA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/13 – Montreal, Canada @ Beanfield Theatre
04/14 – Toronto, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall
04/16 – Detroit, MI, USA @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/17 – Chicago, IL, USA @ The Metro
04/18 – Minneapolis, MN, USA @ Varsity Theatre
04/20 – Denver, CO, USA @ Ogden Theatre
04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT, USA @ Commonwealth Room
04/24 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Commodore Ballroom
04/25 – Seattle, WA, USA @ The Showbox
04/26 – Portland, OR, USA @ Roseland Theatre
04/28 – San Francisco, CA, USA @ The Regency Ballroom
04/29 – Los Angeles, CA, USA @ The Bellwether
04/30 – Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Van Buren
05/03 – Austin, TX, USA @ Emo’s
05/04 – Dallas, TX, USA @ The Echo Lounge
The Bad Fire is out 1/24/25 via Temporary Residence Ltd. (North/South America) and Rock Action (UK/ROW). Pre-order it here.