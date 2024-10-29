Last month, Mogwai returned with the song “God Gets You Back.” It turns out that comes from the Scottish post-rock band’s new album, The Bad Fire, which they’re announcing today. The second single “Lion Rumpus” is out now.

The Bad Fire was produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, John Grant) at Chem19 studios in Scotland. “After the high of putting out As The Love Continues, the following years were personally hard for us,” the band says. “We’ve dealt with a lot of loss and in Barry’s case a serious family illness with one his daughters. Getting back together to write and record this record felt like a refuge and with John Congleton we feel that we’ve made something special. We often hear from people that our music has helped them get through hard times in their lives and for once I think it applies to us as well.”

“Lion Rumpus” is accompanied by a music video directed by Antony Crook, who also directed the group’s documentary If The Stars Had A Sound. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “God Gets You Back”

02 “Hi Chaos”

03 “What Kind Of Mix Is This?”

04 “Fanzine Made Of Flesh”

05 “Pale Vegan Hip Pain”

06 “If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some Of The Others”

07 “18 Volcanoes”

08 “Hammer Room”

09 “Lion Rumpus”

10 “Fact Boy”

TOUR DATES:

02/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

02/06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Große Freiheit 36

02/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

02/08 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

02/09 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

02/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast

02/12 – Leipzig, Germany @ Taubchenthal

02/14 – Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij

02/15 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

02/17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

02/18 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

02/19 – Paris, France @ Casino De Paris

02/20 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

02/22 – Leeds, England @ O2 Academy

02/23 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall

03/08 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Voice Space

03/11 – Osaka, Japan @ Gorilla Hall

03/12 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp Shinjuku

03/14 – Tapai, Taiwan @ Zepp New Taipei

04/07 – Washington, D.C., USA @ 9:30 Club

04/08 – Philadelphia, PA, USA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

04/10 – Brooklyn, NY, USA @ Brooklyn Steel

04/11 – Boston, MA, USA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/13 – Montreal, Canada @ Beanfield Theatre

04/14 – Toronto, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

04/16 – Detroit, MI, USA @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/17 – Chicago, IL, USA @ The Metro

04/18 – Minneapolis, MN, USA @ Varsity Theatre

04/20 – Denver, CO, USA @ Ogden Theatre

04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT, USA @ Commonwealth Room

04/24 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Commodore Ballroom

04/25 – Seattle, WA, USA @ The Showbox

04/26 – Portland, OR, USA @ Roseland Theatre

04/28 – San Francisco, CA, USA @ The Regency Ballroom

04/29 – Los Angeles, CA, USA @ The Bellwether

04/30 – Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Van Buren

05/03 – Austin, TX, USA @ Emo’s

05/04 – Dallas, TX, USA @ The Echo Lounge

The Bad Fire is out 1/24/25 via Temporary Residence Ltd. (North/South America) and Rock Action (UK/ROW). Pre-order it here.