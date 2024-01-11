Scottish post-rock warriors Mogwai have a had a remarkable decades-long run, starting out as shadowy and mysterious quiet-to-very-loud cult favorites and then becoming more and more influential and recognized. These days, they make great soundtracks for film and TV. Now, a new movie will tell the band’s story. Longtime Mogwai collaborator Antony Crook directed the documentary If The Stars Had A Sound — great title — and its first trailer just came out.

According to Pitchfork, If The Stars Had A Sound will cover the recording of Mogwai’s 2021 album As The Love Continues, and it’ll also have a ton of archival footage, starting with the band’s mid-’90s origins. The trailer makes a point of focusing on their Scottish identity, and it works in lots of cityscape imagery. In a press release, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite has this to say:

We’re incredibly excited for people to see Antony’s film If The Stars Had A Sound. It originally started as a short film around leaving Scotland to record in upstate New York in early 2020, but when the pandemic happened that all changed. Both ourselves and Antony persevered with the record and the film throughout the pandemic with the film growing throughout. Antony’s film tells the story of how we all came out the other side. I think he’s made something truly special.

Check out the trailer below.

If The Stars Had A Sound is set to debut at this year’s SXSW Festival.