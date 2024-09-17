Mogwai – “God Gets You Back”

Back in January, Mogwai announced their new documentary If The Stars Had A Sound. The Scottish post-rock greats have been around for decades now, but that film focused a lot on the making of their 2021 album As The Love Continues. Today, they’ve got some more new music to add to their catalog, in the form of the single “God Gets You Back.”

Like many of the best Mogwai songs, “God Gets You Back” is built off some big, deep chords, and takes its time building up. But the nearly seven-minute tune also sees them go into a bit of a more melodic synth-pop mode, perhaps due to the influence of an unlikely collaborator: “[The song] needed some melody or vocals, but I couldn’t come up with the lyrics so I asked my seven-year-old daughter to make some up, and she did and I sang them,” Barry Burns says in a press release. The kids are alright, as they say.

Check out the music video for “God Gets You Back” below.