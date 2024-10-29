Stream Flying Lotus’ Surprise New Spirit Box EP

A couple of months ago, Flying Lotus released the song “Garmonbozia,” and followed it with “Ingo Swann” a few weeks ago. Today, he’s dropping the surprise EP Spirit Box, which includes those two tracks.

Spirit Box features Dawn Richard on “Let Me Cook” and Sid Sriram on “The Lost Girls.” As previewed by “Garmonbozia” and “Ingo Swann,” the EP leans into a house sound. This time around, Steven Ellison says he drew influence from the supernatural, the underrated, and the mystical. Listen below.

Spirit Box is out now on Warp.