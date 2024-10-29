Stream Flying Lotus’ Surprise New Spirit Box EP

New Music October 29, 2024 12:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Stream Flying Lotus’ Surprise New Spirit Box EP

New Music October 29, 2024 12:14 PM By Danielle Chelosky

A couple of months ago, Flying Lotus released the song “Garmonbozia,” and followed it with “Ingo Swann” a few weeks ago. Today, he’s dropping the surprise EP Spirit Box, which includes those two tracks.

Spirit Box features Dawn Richard on “Let Me Cook” and Sid Sriram on “The Lost Girls.” As previewed by “Garmonbozia” and “Ingo Swann,” the EP leans into a house sound. This time around, Steven Ellison says he drew influence from the supernatural, the underrated, and the mystical. Listen below.

Spirit Box is out now on Warp.

Tim Saccenti

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Actress-Turned-Metal-Vocalist Vera Farmiga Releases Debut Single With The Yagas

4 days ago 0

Chappell Roan Confronts Photographer Who Was Rude To Her At Grammys Party

3 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Shares Update On New Album Lasso

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest