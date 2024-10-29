TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Shares “Magnetic” From Debut Solo Album

Tunde Adebimpe is having a busy year. He acted in Lee Isaac Chung’s Twister film that arrived in July, and he recently played the first TV On The Radio show in over five years and is getting ready for more. Now, he’s teasing his debut solo album with the new song “Magnetic” and the announcement of his signing to Sub Pop.

Adebimpe’s debut solo record is slated for release in 2025. “Magnetic” is the best possible preview; the tune is two and a half minutes of satisfyingly nostalgic, buzzy indie rock that’s exactly what you’d want from Adebimpe. It comes with a self-directed music video that captures the energy of the track. Watch below.