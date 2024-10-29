When We Were Young 2025 Lineup Features Blink-182, Weezer, And A Panic! At The Disco Reunion

Just a week and a half ago, Las Vegas hosted the 2024 iteration of the mall emo nostalgia fest When We Were Young. They already have 2025 planned. WWWY ’25 will feature Blink-182, Weezer, and a one-off performance from Vegas natives Panic! At The Disco, performing their debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out in full for its 20th anniversary.

Panic! has essentially been Brendan Urie’s solo project since 2015. In January 2023, however, he announced that he and his wife were expecting a baby, and as a result, the band would “be no more.” I guess October 2025 gives him a good chunk of paternity leave. When We Were Young, according to a press release, will be the “only chance” to see them live. No word on whether Urie is bringing back his Fever-era bandmates, though.

The rest of the festival will also feature performances from Avril Lavigne, the Offspring, the Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Taking Back Sunday, Never Shout Never, the Cab, the Rocket Summer, Jack’s Mannequin, and more. Also — it’s going back to a single-day format, on Oct. 18, rather than two days with an identical lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 1 here. Hopefully they can get a head start on proofreading next year’s merch.