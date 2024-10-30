Megan Thee Stallion Sues YouTuber Over Alleged Tory Lanez Case Lies And Deepfake Porn

Megan Thee Stallion has had a huge year. She’s landed a #1 hit, launched an arena tour, and released two albums. (The second, Megan: Act II, came out last week.) All the while, Megan has been plagued by rumors and innuendo about Tory Lanez, the Toronto rap star who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan in the foot. Now, Megan is suing a YouTuber who allegedly spread lies about the Tory Lanez case, as well as a deepfake porn video of Megan.

Last weekend, as Billboard reports, different social-media accounts spread a viral story about how a California appeals case had “found Tory Lanez to be innocent.” That story was false; Tory is still attempting to appeal. Now, Billboard reports that Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, accusing Gramz of “carrying out a public campaign to ‘denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements’ about her,” as well as “cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.”

Megan’s lawyers claim that Milagro Gramz intentionally spread lies about the case, questioning whether Megan had really been shot and claiming that Megan had been “caught trying to deceive the courts” and that the gun that Tory Lanez used to shoot her has gone missing. Megan’s lawyers write that Gramz’ posts “recklessly disregarded the truth and suggested that the firearm was never presented in court because it had allegedly disappeared. It has not. The firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Milagro Gramz also allegedly linked out to an AI-generated deepfake porn video of Megan. Megan’s lawyers don’t accuse Gramz of generating the video, but they do say that she “willfully and maliciously promoted” the video when she “encouraged her followers” to watch it. The lawsuit cites a Florida statute that bans “altered sexual depictions” of people.

In 2022, Megan’s occasional collaborator Cardi B won a $4 million defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K. Soulja Boy also sued Tasha K for defamation earlier this year, as NME reports.