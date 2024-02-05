Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Debuts At #1

In the past couple weeks, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj have been at war. The rap stars have long maintained an adversarial relationship, but things ratcheted up a notch due to a lyric on Megan’s recent single “Hiss.” The line “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law” was widely interpreted as a reference to Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender. In response to the song, Minaj went on the warpath, referencing Megan’s dead mother and her 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez in a flurry of online activity. Minaj then released “Big Foot,” a diss track aimed at Megan.

There is more than one way to determine the winner in these kinds of feuds — and you can make an argument that nobody wins when beef gets this messy — but in one key metric, Megan has prevailed. “Hiss” just debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. As Billboard points out, it’s her third #1 hit following the Beyoncé collab “Savage” and the Cardi B collab “WAP.” “Hiss” is the 75th song to debut at #1. No word yet on where “Big Foot” charted — only the top 10 has been revealed so far — but it debuted the Monday after “Hiss” dropped and is therefore working with three fewer days of tracking.

