Watch Cyndi Lauper Sing “Time After Time” With Sam Smith At MSG

A few years ago, Sam Smith shared a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” filmed at Abbey Road Studios. Lauper is currently on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which promises a slew of “special guests.” One of those guests just so happened to be Smith, who joined Lauper onstage for “Time After Time” at New York’s Madison Square Garden Wednesday night. They sang, they slow-danced, they sure had some fun. (Lauper also recently joined Katy Perry to do the same song at Perry’s Rock In Rio set.) Watch Smith and Lauper below.