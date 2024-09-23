The cursed rollout of Katy Perry’s new album 143 is finally complete, and the record is out in the world. Most of the reactions to Perry’s attempted comeback have been virulently negative, but fortunately Perry was too busy to spend Friday refreshing the Metacritic page all day. That night, Perry played to an estimated 100,000 fans at the mainstage of Brazil’s Rock In Rio, one of the world’s biggest music festivals, and her set included a duet with fellow pop icon Cyndi Lauper.

Katy Perry has long had a massive, vocal fanbase in Brazil. You could argue that Brazil’s Twitter ban was one of the worst things that happened to Perry’s 143 release, since those Brazilian Katycats are scary. Perry played what appears to be a wildly elaborate set, dangling from the ceiling Pink-style for part of it. She also sang Cyndi Lauper’s classic ballad “Time After Time” with Lauper herself.

Cyndi Lauper took “Time After Time” to #1 in 1984, a few months before Katy Perry was born. Lauper, who announced a farewell tour earlier this year, was also on the bill at Rock In Rio, and she was nice enough to hold back from singing “Time After Time” during her own set. Later in the night, Perry welcomed Lauper to the stage, telling Lauper that she wanted to be exactly like her and calling “Time After Time” one of her favorite songs, and then they sang an acoustic version together. Watch the fan footage below.