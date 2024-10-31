Longtime best friends and creative partners Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala share a long musical history, running through their time in At The Drive-In and the Mars Volta. Both bands have broken up and reunited, and the Mars Volta are once again active, getting ready to tour arenas with Deftones. Now, a new documentary explore the history of their relationship.

The new film Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, which hits theaters next month, comes from Nicolas Jack Davies, the documentarian responsible for 2019’s Rudeboy: The Story Of Trojan Records. It features a ton of archival footage, and it tells the story of that duo growing up in El Paso, doing bands together, and surviving their most tempestuous years. Judging by its brand-new trailer, it’ll also get into Bixler-Zavala’s fucked-up history with the Church Of Scientology.

Rodríguez-López tells Rolling Stone, “We understand people will have direct questions for us, but we just point them to Nick’s film, which holds all of the answers. These answers are given more precisely and elegantly in the film than we could ever put into words. We invite the world to watch and reach their own conclusions. We are grateful to Nick and his film, for treating us people and not as objects.” Watch the trailer below.

Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird is currently screening on the festival circuit, and it’ll get a wider theatrical release 11/20.