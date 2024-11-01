Euphoria Again – “One More Time”

New Music November 1, 2024 4:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In a couple of weeks, Philly’s Euphoria Again — aka John Klein, who also plays in shoegaze Band To Watch Knifeplay — will release a new album called Waiting On Time To Fly. There are three songs from the album out today. They are acoustic/piano-led, indie-folk numbers with a bit of country twang in the vein of Kurt Vile and/or classic Calexico: “One More Time,” “White Light And Wind,” and “Sky Remembers.”

Listen to all three tracks below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Sky Remembers”
02 “Las Cruces”
03 “Mothers Eyes”
04 “One More Time”
05 “If An Angel Were A Ghost”
06 “Pulling Stars Down”
07 “White Light And Wind”
08 “Three Legged Friend”
09 “Gods Abandon”
10 “Little Black Glass”

Waiting On Time To Fly is out 11/15 via Born Losers Records. Pre-order it here.

