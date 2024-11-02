Watch Hayley Williams Join Cyndi Lauper For “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” In Nashville

In 2019, Hayley Williams joined Kacey Musgraves at her Nashville gig for a performance of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” On Friday (Nov. 1), the Paramore leader sang that 1983 hit again in Nashville, this time with Cyndi Lauper herself during Lauper’s concert.

At the Bridgestone Arena, Lauper and Williams wore matching outfits and were truly just two girls having fun. The pop veteran is currently on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, and earlier this week Sam Smith made a surprise appearance in NYC for a duet of “Time After Time.” Watch clips of Lauper and Williams below.

Hayley Williams joined Cyndi Lauper onstage tonight in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/REZt4zRlax — (@concertleaks) November 2, 2024