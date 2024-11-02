We last heard from Pet Symmetry exactly a year ago with the song “Big Island.” The Chicago emo band returned on Friday (Nov. 1) with the sonorous elegy “Big Steve,” an ode to the late New Jersey producer, sound engineer, and tour manager Steve Poponi.

“A year ago today I lost one of my favorite people in the world,” the group wrote on their Bandcamp, continuing:

A mentor, a father, a friend and collaborator — My friend and yours Steve Poponi. Steve took care of so many. Built an entire community in the South Jersey area where I grew up. I did my best to put my feelings into words… Some of them his. I think about him everyday. This is for him. This is a love song for Steve. All of the money raised from this single will be donated to the Poponi family. We hope you enjoy and encourage you to share. As for Pet Symmetry — We’ll be seeing you next year. XO

Pet Symmetry’s last album was 2021’s Future Suits, but it looks like we have more to look forward to. Hear the great “Big Steve” below.