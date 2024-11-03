Watch Chappell Roan Debut New Song “The Giver” On SNL
We were not the only ones who thought it was about time for Chappell Roan to be the musical guest on SNL. She fulfilled her years-long dream by performing on the Nov. 2 episode — hosted by John Mulaney — and took the opportunity to debut a brand-new song called “The Giver.”
A couple of weeks ago, Roan’s go-to producer Dan Nigro revealed to the New York Times that they’d been working on new music together, including an unnamed “fun, up-tempo country song.” Then, Roan shared a carousel of Polaroid photos to her Instagram, where she also snuck in some lyrics. Turns out that new song is “The Giver,” which, as promised, features a fiddle solo. There’s also a sassy spoken-word bridge in which Roan says: “All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right. Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right!” It’s catchy! She also did “Pink Pony Club.” Sorry to everyone who was hoping she’d play “Hot To Go!”
Other episode highlights included: A cameo from the real Kamala Harris (alongside Maya Rudolph’s impersonation); one-time vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine appeared in the election edition of What’s That Name?; former cast member Pete Davidson returned to play a customer at the Port Authority Duane Reade, where he also flaunted his freshly-removed tattoos (does he still have the Hillary Clinton portrait?); Heidi Gardner played Reba McEntire during Weekend Update; Kenan Thompson did a Little Richard impression. And even though it was Mulaney’s sixth time hosting SNL, he got a little advice from “Bob Dylan” ahead of last night. Watch highlights below.
Chappell Roan’s full hq performance of ‘The Giver’, her new cuntry single, live on SNL! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NdKLmqXRpw
— best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) November 3, 2024
Chappell Roan & Bowen Yang holding hands on SNL. pic.twitter.com/00q2nmCIDT
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2024