We were not the only ones who thought it was about time for Chappell Roan to be the musical guest on SNL. She fulfilled her years-long dream by performing on the Nov. 2 episode — hosted by John Mulaney — and took the opportunity to debut a brand-new song called “The Giver.”

A couple of weeks ago, Roan’s go-to producer Dan Nigro revealed to the New York Times that they’d been working on new music together, including an unnamed “fun, up-tempo country song.” Then, Roan shared a carousel of Polaroid photos to her Instagram, where she also snuck in some lyrics. Turns out that new song is “The Giver,” which, as promised, features a fiddle solo. There’s also a sassy spoken-word bridge in which Roan says: “All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right. Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right!” It’s catchy! She also did “Pink Pony Club.” Sorry to everyone who was hoping she’d play “Hot To Go!”

Other episode highlights included: A cameo from the real Kamala Harris (alongside Maya Rudolph’s impersonation); one-time vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine appeared in the election edition of What’s That Name?; former cast member Pete Davidson returned to play a customer at the Port Authority Duane Reade, where he also flaunted his freshly-removed tattoos (does he still have the Hillary Clinton portrait?); Heidi Gardner played Reba McEntire during Weekend Update; Kenan Thompson did a Little Richard impression. And even though it was Mulaney’s sixth time hosting SNL, he got a little advice from “Bob Dylan” ahead of last night. Watch highlights below.

Chappell Roan’s full hq performance of ‘The Giver’, her new cuntry single, live on SNL! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NdKLmqXRpw — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) November 3, 2024