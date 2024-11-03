Morrissey has put a brief moratorium on his bickering with former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr and is now on a solo North American tour. He played in Dallas Saturday night, but the show was cut slightly short; during the encore song “First Of The Gang To Die,” concertgoers started flocking the stage to give Morrissey hugs. That’s not uncommon at his shows, but it rarely leads to the show being stopped altogether. Multiple security members had to yank fans off Morrissey before escorting him offstage. It looks like one security guy hurt his foot during the whole ordeal. I suggest not trying to hug artists while they’re performing. See a clip from last night below.