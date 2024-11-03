Way back in 1983, The The released their song “Uncertain Smile,” which featured Jools Holland playing an iconic piano outro. A few years later, as you can guess, Holland became the host of Later… With Jools Holland; The The appeared on the show in 1993, and they all performed “Uncertain Smile” together. Fast forward to last Saturday night: The The returned to Later to perform “Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake” from Ensoulment, their first album in nearly 24 years. They once again asked Holland to play piano for them on his show, 31 years after that “Uncertain Smile” performance. Holland and The The frontman Matt Johnson also both reflected on “Uncertain Smile” in a recent TikTok. You can watch that as well as performances of both songs below.

@joolsholland What a treat to welcome Matt Johnson and the rest of The The to Later this week. Tune into BBC Two on Saturday at 10:25PM to see their fantastic performance. ♬ original sound – Jools Holland