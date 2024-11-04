Next year, the prolific and constantly-mutating Australian psych-rock monsters King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will head out on a North American orchestral tour, a surprising but natural evolution for a band that’s already gained a reputation as a phenomenal live act. King Gizzard aren’t exactly a jam band, but their shows have gained the culty reputation of certain jam-band sets. They’ve steered into that, packing huge venues like LA’s Kia Forum for unpredictable three-hour rock odysseys. On Sunday night, one of those odysseys included the live debut of a fan-favorite track that’s now four years old.

“Intrasport” is a disco-house-influenced banger from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s 2020 album K.G. A couple of years ago, Stuart Berman listed off King Gizzard’s 10 best songs in a Stereogum piece, and he put the run of tracks that includes “Intrasport” at #2. (The very nature of King Gizzard makes it difficult to consider individual songs in isolation.) Despite all those long live shows, they’d never performed “Intrasport” onstage until last night. On Sunday night, King Gizzard played Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California, and they busted out an extended six-minute take on “Intrasport.” It rocked. Watch it below.