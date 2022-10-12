The 10 Best King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Songs

In their first decade of existence, Melbourne ensemble King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have already produced enough music to last several lifetimes. And it seems like any obstacle that gets thrown their way — lineup changes, a global pandemic, Crohn’s disease — only strengthens their resolve to be the most prolific rock band on the planet. Let’s put it this way: In April, King Gizzard released a mammoth 16-track, 80-minute double album, and that already feels like an afterthought compared to an October that brings three new records released within three weeks of one another. At this point, King Gizzard have essentially become the musical equivalent of a Hello Fresh box showing up on your doorstep every Friday.<

But where the seasoned fan has developed an insatiable appetite for new King Gizzard music rivaled only by Homer Simpson at an all-you-can-eat buffet, for newcomers, the question of where to jump into their canon becomes ever more daunting. King Gizzard don’t have a single definitive record that towers over the rest of their discography; this is a band prone to changing course so often, no one album can possibly provide the complete picture. Likewise, there’s no string of chart-certified singles to provide an easy roadmap to their evolution, and don’t bother looking to streaming services for any clarity — for much of the past half-decade, their most popular song on Spotify was “Work This Time,” an atypically chill 2014 lo-fi oddity that got algorithmed into a semi-hit (at least until it mysteriously disappeared from the service). Furthermore, the conceptual, interconnected nature of so many King Gizzard records means the individual tracks may lose some of their impact when they’re stripped out and dropped into a randomly sequenced “Essentials” playlist.

Nonetheless, to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album (and to give newcomers a chance to play catchup), we’re going to attempt to distill 10 years of abundant output into 10 tracks that represent the most significant pit stops on the band’s endless rocket-ride into the unknown. Surely, some diehard fans out there will think this list is complete horseshit and could easily draft up a completely different list of 10 all-time Gizzard bangers. They wouldn’t be true fans otherwise.