Yung Lean & Charli XCX Cast In Joan Of Arc Movie Sacrifice

Both Charli XCX and her “360” remix collaborator Yung Lean have respectively put out a lot of music over the past few years. Charli has hinted that she’s pumping the brakes on new music following Brat, instead packing her schedule with numerous acting gigs. I’m not sure how Yung Lean is feeling about putting out new music, but the Swedish rapper will be making his film debut alongside Charli in Sacrifice, an upcoming contemporary retelling of the story of Joan Of Arc.

Sacrifice will mark the first English-language feature from French filmmaker Romain Gavras, whose music video credits include M.I.A., Kanye West, Jamie xx, and more. Leading the Sacrifice cast is Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Sam Richardson, while newly announced additions include John Malkovich, Jeremy O. Harris, and Vincent Cassel, among others.

Elsewhere on Charli’s upcoming work schedule is I Want Your Sex, a Gregg Araki film that’ll also have Olivia Wilde, Daveed Diggs, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman. I’m excited for that. She’s also pulling double-duty on SNL Nov. 16. I’m excited for that too.