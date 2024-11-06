SBTRKT – “Turn Your Heart Around”

The British dance producer SBTRKT has been responsible for a whole ton of great music over the years. Last month, I saw Vampire Weekend play SBTRKT’s 2014 Ezra Koenig collab “New Dorp. New York,” and that shit still goes hard. In the past few months, SBTRKT has followed his guest-heavy 2023 album The Rat Road with one-off singles like “Bet You Never” and “Volca.” Today, there’s a new one.

“Turn Your Heart Around,” SBTRKT’s latest single has huge UK garage vibes, with its skittering 2-step beat and its glossy, euphoric vocals. But it’s not mere genre-revival fare; the combination of gooey, futuristic production and simple melodic uplift feels unique to SBTRKT. Below, listen to “Turn Your Heart Around” and to the track’s Bandcamp-exclusive extended version.

“Turn Your Heart Around” is out now on Save Yourself.

