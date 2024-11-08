Watch A Stone-Faced Mk.gee Star In SNL Promos With Bill Burr & Sarah Sherman
This Saturday, the Mk.gee mania continues with the rising musician’s first performance on SNL. Mike Gordon seems to have a sense of humor, whether he’s playing a song 12 times at a gig or aiming a gun at a synth. However, in the new SNL promo, he decided to stick to his enigmatic aura.
Standing next to Bill Burr and Sarah Sherman, Gordon modestly contributes to a bit about the spelling of “Mk.gee”: “M as in Mk.gee,” he offers, Burr continuing, “K as in ‘Kiss From A Rose’ by Seal, dot as in dot com,” with Gordon adding, “G as in gee.” The always inscrutable guitarist has not mentioned SNL on his Instagram. Watch the promo below.
