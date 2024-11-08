Jorja Smith – “Loving You” (Feat. Maverick Sabre) & “Don’t Let Me Go”

New Music November 7, 2024 9:56 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Jorja Smith made an appearance on Childish Gambino’s “In The Night” and then released her own tune “High.” Today, the UK singer returned with “Loving You” featuring Maverick Sabre and “Don’t Let Me Go.”

In the Instagram comments of Smith’s post about “Loving You,” Sabre said the song is eleven years in the making. “Glad it’s finally here,” he wrote. The pair previously teamed up for the track “Slow Down” in 2019. Hear “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go” below.

